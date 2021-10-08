Shwashwi: SA should cancel Bujy like they did with Somhale

Johannesburg – Bujy’s antics certainly do remind us of the Somhale drama.

Social media has been buzzing when tweeps started comparing what Bujy did to Boity.

The entire Boity and Bujy saga has been linked to what transpired between Somizi and his estranged husband Mohale.

Tweeps are angered by the selective cancel culture which usually occurs in society and they also want Bujy to be cancelled.

Katlego Maboe was also cancelled after there were alleged domestic violence accusations about him abusing his wife.

Bujy on the other hand stands accused of assaulting rapper Boity Thulo.

When Mohale ALLEGED domestic violence against Somizi everyone was against Somizi and he was removed from idols. When Bujy Bikwa ACTUALLY assaulted (to death) Boity there is silence. Everytime foreigners rape, assault or kill ..nobody calls them trash! Amakwerekwere r lucky! pic.twitter.com/yzqAgGU4C5 — Patriot 🇿🇦 (Taking back our Country✊🏻✊🏻) (@landback_) October 7, 2021

Shwashwi