Shwashwi: Rami Chuene’s daughter on Only Fans? interesting!

Johannesburg – Rami Chuene, how is your daughter’s Only Fans page doing?

Has she reached her target?

Chuene is an actress and a former ‘The Queen’ star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rami Chuene (@ramichuene)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @n_chuene

This child of mine has this thing going. Please subscribe! #CoochieForACause yes, I’m retweeting under duress🤷🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/HxSufsBP1o — Rami Chuene🌈🏳️‍🌈 (@ramichuene) October 23, 2019

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi