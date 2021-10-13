REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Shwashwi: Rami Chuene fooled us all

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Rami Chuene Instagram

Johannesburg – Rami Chuene certainly played us all it seems, with her wedding stunt.

Rami Chuene will be joining SABC 2’s Giyani Land of Blood and those photos of her in a wedding dress were apparently for the role she will be playing on the show.

Taking to Twitter entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared a teaser of the new season of Giyani Land of Blood, and Rami wearing her wedding gown.

“The first-ever scripted Xitsonga drama series since the advent of television in South Africa, Giyani Land of Blood, returns on November 1st, 2021. Season 2 will air Mondays to Wednesdays at 21h30 on @SABC_2”, he wrote.

