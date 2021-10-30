Shwashwi: Qwabe Twins Ziyakhala with Kabza

Johannesburg – Former Idols participants, the Qwabe Twins have hopped onto Amapiano.

They released a hit feat Kabza De Small called ‘Ziyakhala’.

This is definitely a weekend banger.

You can never go wrong with Kabza, remember what he did with Ami Faku on Abalele?

He has done it again.

Tweeps are loving the banger and so do we.

Let’s start our long weekend with this fiiire song by @qwabe_twins_ and @KabzaDeSmall_ called Ziyakhala💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽 #QTwinsZiyakhala saze sajabula sibancane, saze sadansa🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/tV408GBvpa — Refiloe Mnomiya (@Refizzy_1) October 29, 2021

I don’t think any song goes wrong when @KabzaDeSmall_ is in it😭😭😍😍😍 #QTwinsZiyakhala pic.twitter.com/jsL7crIOH8 — Africademics Ambassador 2021 (@moloko_flo) October 29, 2021

While others are celebrating the twins and enjoying the banger, Malume (Dj Tira) is busy trying to diverse attention.

He is offering R250 to a lucky winner. Was that necessary? Is the timing ok and is he ok upstairs?

Anyway, congratulations to the Qwabe Twins, Shwa loves this banger.

SBWL 😋😋😋😋 R250 from Malume??? Send your fav lyrics from #QTwinsZiyakhala I'm choosing a winner at 10h30!!! Happy Friday 🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾 @qwabe_twins_ @AfroTainmentSAhttps://t.co/aeHYxjIcN1 — 21 Years of Dj Tira (@DJTira) October 29, 2021

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi