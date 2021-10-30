VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Shwashwi

Shwashwi: Qwabe Twins Ziyakhala with Kabza

By Nompilo Zulu
The Qwabe twins, Viggy and Virginia Qwabe.

Johannesburg – Former Idols participants, the Qwabe Twins have hopped onto Amapiano.

They released a hit feat Kabza De Small called ‘Ziyakhala’.

This is definitely a weekend banger.

You can never go wrong with Kabza, remember what he did with Ami Faku on Abalele?

He has done it again.

Tweeps are loving the banger and so do we.

While others are celebrating the twins and enjoying the banger, Malume (Dj Tira) is busy trying to diverse attention.

He is offering R250 to a lucky winner. Was that necessary? Is the timing ok and is he ok upstairs?

Anyway, congratulations to the Qwabe Twins, Shwa loves this banger.

 

