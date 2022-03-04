Shwashwi: Prince Kaybee and Naakmusiq battle of the ego’s

Shwa is not Miss Perfect but these constant celebrity feuds we see playing out in public are worrying; time is not on our side.

Nobody knows when they will take their last breath.

Celebrity feuds have become a huge part of the entertainment industry, and fans ignite these feuds on social media. Let it be known that most of them are petty and childish, if I must say so myself.

Fix things so your mental health can benefit and you won’t be left with regrets after the fact.

Prince Kaybee, who seems to have taken a break from social media after always coming after everyone, Shwa is happy for you and hopes the break makes you less angry and tjatjarag, taking on other people’s issues. As NaakMusiq said, it’s a battle of egos, and clearly, yours was suffering.

Shwa wants to tell you that you are still loved and needed but stop it with the crap talk.

