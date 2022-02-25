REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Shwashwi

Shwashwi: Pregnancy wave in Celebville

By Sunday World
Gugu Gumede. Image: Instagram.

I can’t shake off the feeling that this time next year, I’ll be writing about papgeld stories, judging by the high pregnancy rate in celebvillle.

To all those talented village girls out there prepare yourselves for the limelight, since almost everyone is going on maternity leave soon.

Seeing that Showmax couples are divorcing, I was inspired to put together this pregnancy special.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @ayandathabethe_

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Blue Mbombo (@blue_mbombo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nomalanga Shozi (@realnomalanga)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gugu Gumede (@itsgugugumede)

Click here  to read more from Shwashwi

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes