Shwashwi: Pearl Thusi should consider dating Mr Smeg

Johannesburg -During this month of Love, Shwa just wants to spread some positive vibes and encourage our celebrities to do the same.

Will Pearl Thusi consider dating Mr Smeg after their first date? Please say yes, you guys are kinda cute together.

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author