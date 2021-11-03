Shwashwi: Pearl Thusi defends Uncle Waffles

Johannesburg – We’re pretty sure you’ve heard about this Uncle Waffles who has been trending lately.

Well, Pearl Thusi has come to Uncle Waffles rescue and stated that she will deal accordingly with anyone who tries anything on Uncle Waffles.

Taking to social media Pearl said she will fight anyone who dares try something on Uncle Waffles.

“I’ll fight for uncle waffles. Life fight fight. So can y’all please not create a problem, “she wrote.

Talking about Uncle Waffles, she shutdown @randscapetown last night pic.twitter.com/DMT1fyWbAR — Uncle Waffles Stan (@KwangaMnge) November 2, 2021

I’ll fight for uncle waffles. Life fight fight.

So can y’all please not create a problem. pic.twitter.com/ScQVLWcUGE — Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) November 3, 2021

I don’t know what happened but I will fight for uncle waffles too. I’ll find out what happened after I’ve fucked somebody up. — King Angie (@AngieKhumalo) November 3, 2021

Me on anyone talking shit on uncle waffles 😩💔🚶‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/53JVUPA9qX — Just Odetta (@JustOdetta) November 3, 2021

Hold it ryt there pearl… Otlo clappiwa now now pic.twitter.com/Y4nWHGJbDy — Mtlakase (@Mtlakase1) November 3, 2021

Can anyone please update me. Why the hate on that girl? — Avarage Joe🇳🇬 (@Mtho2ko) November 3, 2021

Fight what about her? That she's a dancer not a dj? — Casanova (@DlalaChampion) November 3, 2021

