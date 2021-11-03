VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Shwashwi: Pearl Thusi defends Uncle Waffles

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Pearl Thusi

Johannesburg – We’re pretty sure you’ve heard about this Uncle Waffles who has been trending lately.

Well, Pearl Thusi has come to Uncle Waffles rescue and stated that she will deal accordingly with anyone who tries anything on Uncle Waffles.

Taking to social media Pearl said she will fight anyone who dares try something on Uncle Waffles.

“I’ll fight for uncle waffles. Life fight fight. So can y’all please not create a problem, “she wrote.

 

