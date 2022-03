When are they carting Kanye West to the psych ward?

Surely he can’t be OK.

And don’t mess with our Trevor mahn! You will have the whole of Africa descend on you.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author