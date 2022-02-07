Shwashwi: Nothing’s ‘privilege’ about being so bored

Johannesburg -So Shwa had the “privilege” of being invited to FRYA’s listening session in Braamfontein this Wednesday at the Leano Restaurant.

Cool and chilled vibes are what I expected – but I was bored out of my mind.

Can people be more organized? If the event is going to start at 6.30 pm, let it be. Don’t make people wait almost three hours before you actually start – Shwa is a glamorous chick who has no time to develop bunions standing on stilettos.

Have some respect, time management is a skill. To top it off, there was zero entertainment until 9 pm.

Shwa was also disappointed with the hospitality of the restaurant, serving peeps cold food. My almost empty fridge at home had a better offering than what you did.

Next time, let people know on the invites that they will only get two free drinks, so they come to the event loaded.

But big-ups to the singer. She gave a stellar performance. That outfit change you did was amazeballs.

Shwa wishes you well in your music career.

