Shwashwi: Nothing lite about these feathers

Johannesburg – ’Twas the promise of a good time that egged Shwa on to get to the Market Theatre in downtown Joburg on Tuesday.

A precursor to the main event which will be held on November 11, the Feather Awards kicked off with a brunch to announce nominees.

There were all kinds of gay people gathered for the announcement, from flamboyant Kasi queens and kings to suburban snobs who were all yearning to hear who made the shortlist.

Unfortunately, Bujy Bikwa, who was incarcerated for assaulting rapper and media personality Boity Thulo, could not make it to the shindig.

So bad and not-so-bougie.

Shwa spotted socialite Johanna Mukoki, who is nominated in two categories – Diva Extraordinaire of the Year and Socialite of the Year categories. Mukoki is done with dressing for success, she now dresses for sexiness, judging by her outfits.

Shwa couldn’t help but wonder if she has any clothes to wear to church.

Amapiano sensation Duduzile Ngwenya, better known as Lady Du, turned up the volume in a fairy-tutu dress.

We love Lady Du, but Shwa wonders if she can count all her husband’s children with her hands – or is it time to take the shoes off?

Another familiar face was social media influencer Tumi Power House, real name Itumeleng Mokwatlo, who is also nominated for Social Media Personality of the Year alongside Vinolia Mashegos’s son Coachella Randy and comedian Lebogang Tlokana.

Ayanda Ncwane showed up fashionably late and made it just in time to take a snap on the red carpet.

Radio and TV personality Penny Lebyane is one of the hosts for the big day.

Yaya Mavundla’s reality show Becoming also made it to the list and you can imagine the drama caused by Mzansi’s favourite transgender.

Shwa was hoping Kgopolo Phil Mphela would get a nod in one category at least. Better luck next year.

