Shwashwi: Not Mihlali Ndamase charging R25K for make up

Johannesburg – Mihali Ndamase must be joking or there is an error, for her to say she charges from R2 500- R25K for makeup.

Clearly, Mihlali R25 K’s gimmick is to create engagement about the makeup service business she launched.

What does she mean R25k? pic.twitter.com/Ryc0MNvu5j — MaKhumalo (@KotaTheFoe) October 21, 2021

You are acting like people are forcing her to do their make up when she’s the one who decided to advertise her services. Please man. We acknowledge that Mihlali is a brand but let’s not be pathetic https://t.co/igWTgDP2KC — Zinhle 🥷🏽 (@Zinhleputinn) October 22, 2021

I know this was a stunt by Mihlali people and they wanted people talking and all but this was not the way. i think she should've called influencers and ask to do their make up as a trial test but ke thats how you launch. This will only make them talk about the ridiculous price pic.twitter.com/PRV3xyaWHn — 2021 AFRICA (@2021AFRICA) October 21, 2021

Remember this makeup look Mihlali did for Top Billing 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/u7rpluDwf7 — A educated hun. (@heynaatasha) October 22, 2021

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi