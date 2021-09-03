Shwashwi: Norma Mngoma is now apparently designing suits, really?

Johannesburg – Norma Mngoma from the IT and Gupta fables is now apparently designing suits, really?
Suits?
You are now going to design suits in this economic client?
Unique much?
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Click here to read more from Shwashwi
Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.
Sunday World
Author