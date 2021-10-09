VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Shwashwi: Norma Mngoma and Malusi Gigaba should just stay away from each other

By Anelisa Sibanda
Norma Mngoma

Johannesburg  – This week Shwa was amazed after seeing Rami Chuene in a white dress and got me thinking about all the failed marriages in South Africa’s celebville.

Come with me down memory as I share my thoughts on the failed unions, we all were oh so involved in.

IT specialist Norma Mngoma and former minister of public enterprises Malusi Gigaba were a big flop.

It started with bridesmaids she no longer talks to, degenerated in the former Mrs Gigabytes insulting a lovely young entrepreneur Buhle Mkhize and ended in a commission of inquiry, damage to property, jail, and infidelity.

Stay away from each other.

Norma Mngoma from the IT and Gupta fables is now apparently designing suits, really? image: Instagram.
