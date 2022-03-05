Shwashwi: Nomzamo Mbatha and Jessica Nkosi still beefing over a man?

Shwa is not Miss Perfect but these constant celebrity feuds we see playing out in public are worrying; time is not on our side.

Nobody knows when they will take their last breath.

Celebrity feuds have become a huge part of the entertainment industry, and fans ignite these feuds on social media. Let it be known that most of them are petty and childish if I must say so myself.

Fix things so your mental health can benefit and you won’t be left with regrets after the fact.

Jessica Nkosi and Nomzamo Mbatha, are you guys still beefing because of a man? Did you not get the memo that men are trash?

Hyayi Bhana – crying for a man who didn’t even marry any of you. The best way to beat him is to become BFFs soonest.

