Shwashwi: No maternity leave for DJ Zinhle

Johannesburg – Maternity leave certainly does not apply to DJ Zinhle as she is already back at work.

DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz welcomed their daughter Asante four weeks ago but she already has shared her weekend gig guide.

Clearly, there is no rest and maternity leave for independent women.

Shwashwi