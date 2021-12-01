Shwashwi: No hangover from Sonia Mbele’s event, must be the water

Johannesburg – If there is one thing that Covid has taught us, it is to not put all our eggs in one basket.

It’s a pity they think the only thing Shwa knows is gossip.

This week I graced the first-ever launch of alkaline bottled water AlkamaX, which is brought to you by none other than actress, producer, and businesswoman Sonia Mbele.

Mbele was recently surprised that people still refer to her by her character on Generations, Ntombi.

Gurl, once you appear on the public broadcaster TV ordinary folk will always remember you by the character you portrayed. I’m sure things are different at pay-TV.

Back to business, the water tastes like water with more benefits.

Maybe that is the reason why I did not get a hangover the next day — it must be that alkaline.

The launch was held at the swanky Marriot Hotel in Melrose Arch.

To those who do not know Melrose, it is businessman Lunga Ncwane’s backyard.

And yes, I even spotted his highly pregnant beautiful girlfriend Rita looking fabulous.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonia Mbele (@thee_sonia)

Food and bev were enough to feed the guests. It was beautiful to see Sonia’s family – her mom and beautiful kids – come to support mommy dearest’s latest business venture. What’s cuter is that her mom brought her neighbour and BFF; I like her sense of community.

Though the event was mostly attended by her close girlfriends and family, Shwa managed to spot some familiar faces, including influencer Zari The Boss Lady, who has 10-million followers on Instagram.

Singer and former Idols SA contestant Sofaya sang beautifully, while some of us were mingling and flirting.

Another influencer Teejay Manaswa was there. I still don’t know what he is famous for, but the internet loves him judging by his many followers.

Reality star Yaya Mavundla, who’s all over lately, looked angelic in all white. This is not her best look, I have seen her look more fabulous. This time she looked like a call centre agent going to a year-end party.

Former Housewives of Jozi star Tarina Patel showed her support looking sexy.

Sonia, the lady of the moment, was a stunner in a creation by The Fashion Official. What a beautiful dress.

I could not miss my favourite actress Sibusisiwe Jili, who plays Georgina on The Queen. The girl is looking good for someone who just has a baby six months ago.

