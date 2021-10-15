VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Shwashwi

Shwashwi: New look for football legend Junior Khanye as he flaunts new teeth

By Thomas Lethoba
Former Kaizer Chiefs footballer Junior Khanye living a new chapter of his life beyond his unraveled life. Picture: Twitter @juniorkhanye13

Johannesburg – The sun has risen for the former Kaizer Chiefs skillful midfielder Junior Khanye, as he can now articulate words properly without speech problems.

Through his playing days on the field, Khanye was known as a talented player who could use his sharp legs to play around with the ball.

The former darling of Amakhosi was involved in multiple car accidents previously, and this led to the loss of his front teeth.

The dribbling star says he’s lucky to be alive and grateful to God for sparing his life, and further said that that he managed to turn his life around.

Mostly, it becomes a daunting task for former soccer players who ruined their careers from bad habits to overcome this storm, but for Khanye he found it easier to spin his life.

The soccer legend made headlines when he came to the picture wearing the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) metallic badge, stating that his life has changed.

At that time, Khanye said he was looking to make a good mark even in his retirement to be remembered as an iconic legend.

Last month, Khanye paid a special tribute to the dentist in Free State, who went out to assist the veteran star without fee of charge.

The crowd-pleaser took to Twitter where he commended soccer fans for their esteemed support throughout his life, and he also paid a tribute to God mount of Zion (God of ZCC church members).

However, social media couldn’t spare him a chance, as they mocked the soccer legend for his new look.

While fans took a jab at Khanye, his staunch supporters applauded the star for fixing his life around.

