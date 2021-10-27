VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Shwashwi

Shwashwi: Mohale is starving

By Anelisa Sibanda
Mohale Motaung

Johannesburg – Somizi’s estranged husband, media personality Mohale Motaung or Motaung-Mhlongo took to Twitter saying that he is hungry.

He wouldn’t be crying of hunger if he didn’t burn the bridge with Somizi, we all know he is a beast in the kitchen. He was well fed at the Mhlongo household.

Could this be a way of him saying he misses his ex-husband? It’s rather too late to look back right now. Shwa hopes you do get food though.

 

