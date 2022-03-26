Shwashwi: Man up Naomi

Shwa is really getting fed up with tennis player Naomi Osaka who now seems to make everything an issue.

To be a sportsman, you need to have the mental capacity to deal with haters and hecklers.

It takes balls of steel to survive and be a champ. But to now cry around every corner.

Imagine the mighty Mike Tyson crying every time people made fun of his voice?

Shwa is all about being woke – but sometimes, haai, it’s too much. Serena Williams must come to teach this one, or she should just quit the game.

