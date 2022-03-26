E-edition
Subscribe
NOMINATE YOUR 2022 UNSUNG HERO NOW!
Shwashwi

Shwashwi: Man up Naomi

By Anelisa Sibanda
Naomi Osaka

Shwa is really getting fed up with tennis player  Naomi Osaka who now seems to make everything an issue.

To be a sportsman, you need to have the mental capacity to deal with haters and hecklers.

It takes balls of steel to survive and be a champ. But to now cry around every corner.

Imagine the mighty Mike Tyson crying every time people made fun of his voice?

Shwa is all about being woke – but sometimes, haai, it’s too much. Serena Williams must come to teach this one, or she should just quit the game.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes