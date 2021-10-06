Shwashwi: Leleti Khumalo and Mbongeni Ngema’s age gap was tragic

Johannesburg – This week Shwa was amazed after seeing Rami Chuene in a white dress and got me thinking about all the failed marriages in South Africa’s celebville.

Come with me down memory as I share my thoughts on the failed unions, we all were oh so involved in.

Television queen Leleti Khumalo and producer Mbongeni Ngema should also have just cohabited because the revelations of abuse Khumalo suffered and the age gap was tragic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leleti Khumalo (@leletikhumalo)

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi