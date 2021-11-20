Shwashwi: Lamiez falls for Khuli all over again

Johannesburg – Dj Lamiez Holworthy and Motswako rapper Khuli Chana’s love gets deeper by the day.
Chana dropped a new single ‘Take care’ and Lamiez is smitten with it.
She said she is crushing on her man all over again.
Finally my stocko’s latest offering is available 😍
This is definitely the Khuli Chana I had a crush on in highschool! #KhuliTakeCare pic.twitter.com/e8ViiloAv9
— 𝔻𝕁 𝕃𝕒𝕞𝕚𝕖𝕫 ℍ𝕠𝕝𝕨𝕠𝕣𝕥𝕙𝕪 (@LamiezHolworthy) November 19, 2021
Tattooed lady for my babies😭😭😭 #KhuliTakeCare
— KhuliYano (@KhuliChana) November 19, 2021
Shwa and Tweeps are also loving the hit.
G.O.A.T🐐🐐🐐👑 👑👑Slapping like a BOOM jeèerr 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🤘🤘 pic.twitter.com/AfdAF3Djxu
— Thato Mofolo2 (@ThatoMofolo2) November 19, 2021
#khuliTakeCare 🔥🔥🔥 he’s flames pic.twitter.com/52cKwxVFDm
— 🎀Strawberry Cheesecake🎀 (@Radebe_merci) November 19, 2021
#KhuliTakeCare new track is way too insane https://t.co/8jakb6anw4 pic.twitter.com/Dz4zcHK3hK
— 🎀Strawberry Cheesecake🎀 (@Radebe_merci) November 19, 2021
