Shwashwi: Lamiez falls for Khuli all over again

Johannesburg – Dj Lamiez Holworthy and Motswako rapper Khuli Chana’s love gets deeper by the day.

Chana dropped a new single ‘Take care’ and Lamiez is smitten with it.

She said she is crushing on her man all over again.

Finally my stocko’s latest offering is available 😍 This is definitely the Khuli Chana I had a crush on in highschool! #KhuliTakeCare pic.twitter.com/e8ViiloAv9 — 𝔻𝕁 𝕃𝕒𝕞𝕚𝕖𝕫 ℍ𝕠𝕝𝕨𝕠𝕣𝕥𝕙𝕪 (@LamiezHolworthy) November 19, 2021

Tattooed lady for my babies😭😭😭 #KhuliTakeCare — KhuliYano (@KhuliChana) November 19, 2021

Shwa and Tweeps are also loving the hit.

G.O.A.T🐐🐐🐐👑 👑👑Slapping like a BOOM jeèerr 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🤘🤘 pic.twitter.com/AfdAF3Djxu — Thato Mofolo2 (@ThatoMofolo2) November 19, 2021

