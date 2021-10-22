Shwashwi: King Monada’s M4 repossessed, is he broke?

Johannesburg- Aibo is King Monada broke or what, Shwa certainly thinks so after his BMW M4 was towed away recently.

King Monada shared on his social media that his car was taken away and that he was in a lot of debt.

Ba txeri koloi🙄😬🙆‍♂️tjo ke boela maotong🚶🏾‍♂️ yenngwe etlo re bolayang ke dikoloto😂🤣 — KING MONADA 👑 (@KingMonada) October 21, 2021

Kamswana ba lata benz 😤 pic.twitter.com/EoURoIQwyc — Fatsow Mathebula (@MathebulaFatsow) October 21, 2021

But the question now is why would SAPS tow his car, could he be shooting a music video or the car was involved in shady dealings?

SAPS does not collect koloi Tsa dikoloto. He's either shooting a music video or the car was involved in some illegal shit. — Tau Ya-Ga Ralebona (@RalebonaThabo) October 21, 2021

Not so long ago King Monada couldn’t finish off his double story house in Limpopo, could he be having financial problems or is his Polygamous marriage taking a strain on his finances?

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi