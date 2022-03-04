Shwashwi: Kelly Khumalo and Zandile Gumede its time to fix things

Shwa is not Miss Perfect but these constant celebrity feuds we see playing out in public are worrying; time is not on our side.

Nobody knows when they will take their last breath.

Celebrity feuds have become a huge part of the entertainment industry, and fans ignite these feuds on social media. Let it be known that most of them are petty and childish, if I must say so myself.

Fix things so your mental health can benefit and you won’t be left with regrets after the fact.

As for the unforgiving Kelly Khumalo who didn’t even entertain her ex’s apology – Shwa has some advice for you, my sister.

Zandile Gumede is your blood sister and you know what they say about blood and water. Please find each other again and next time you have a family spat, leave the public out of it. No one needs to see you air your dirty laundry.

