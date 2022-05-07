E-edition
Shwashwi

Shwashwi: K Naomi, maybe marriage has changed you

By Sunday World
K Naomi, / Bongiwe Mchunu

K Naomi, maybe marriage and giving birth has changed you, but Shwa thinks you looked different to your usual self in that Azul-inspired dress you had on. It was giving mamfundisi vibes. Kim Jayde looked ravishing in her outfit but baby girl, we don’t wear Jordans on the red carpet.

 

