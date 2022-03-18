Shwashwi: Just what does Masechaba Khumalo know about singing?

Media personality Masechaba Khumalo, who is also the spokesperson for the Department of Sports, Arts, and Culture, has now surprisingly ventured into music industry and released her single Vela.

She is known as a seasoned TV presenter, with a background in news and current affairs. She has been the host of many TV and radio shows covering lifestyle, talk, and entertainment. Let it be known that she wasn’t very good at any of these things.

But Shwa hopes she can sing for supper convincingly so. Being a celebrity in South Africa is awesome, you can do just about everything shame.

Anyways Masechaba we will be watching you like a hawk – she’s probably going to get all those government gigs.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author