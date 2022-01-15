Shwashwi: Juju is good behind the turntables

Johannesburg- Have you ever imagined what your favorite celebs would be if they were just ordinary people?
Shwashwi has an idea …
If Juju ever gets tired of politics, I am sure Konka would gladly put him on the line-up as its resident DJ.
The man is good behind the turntables.
Click here to read more from Shwashwi
Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.
Sunday World