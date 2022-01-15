Shwashwi: Juju is good behind the turntables

Johannesburg- Have you ever imagined what your favorite celebs would be if they were just ordinary people?

Shwashwi has an idea …

If Juju ever gets tired of politics, I am sure Konka would gladly put him on the line-up as its resident DJ.

The man is good behind the turntables.

