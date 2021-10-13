Shwashwi: Joy of drive-in jazz concert leaves fans on a high

Johannesburg – What a joy the first drive-in jazz concert was at the Sandton City rooftop in Joburg.

Shwa was not ready for the feast that was the T-Musicman Spectacular Jazz.

What was most fascinating was seeing cars shaking and hooters going off at each exciting moment on stage, Shwa wondered if it was the jazz on stage that was eliciting this response or something kinkier.

The right notes were certainly hit by the opening act Ziza Muftik Band featuring Concord Nkabinde, Peter Auret, and special guest Khaya Mahlangu. Their rendition of the famous Igqirha lendlela (the click song) was the befitting celebration of South Africa’s heritage.

It took Shwa back to the good old childhood days.

They were followed by the Uhadi, consisting of award-winning musicians McCoy Mrubata and songstress Gloria Bosman to celebrate the life and birthday of jazz/opera icon Sibongile Khumalo.

Shwa also spotted Khumalo’s daughter and grandkids enjoying the music.

Other highlights were songstress Siphokazi, who looked and sounded like a queen, and hunky guitarist Billy Monama was a sight for sore eyes.

There were plenty of hotties including pianist Bokani Dyer and saxophonist Sisonke Xonti.

What an apt way to end Heritage Month on a high note with mind-blowing performances by Nduduzo Makhathini, Thandi Ntuli, and Mark Fransman. It was also great to see the man behind the concept and the founder of Joy of Jazz Peter Tladi, who was looking strong.

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi