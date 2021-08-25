Shwashwi: It’s time to party … in a responsible way

Johannesburg – Yours truly decided to take advantage of the easing of lockdown regulations by attending an intimate party at Sin+Tax in Rosebank hosted by PR extraordinaire Maria McCloy.

Your First Lady of Gossip has been yearning for some social interaction, so it was a welcome reprieve to see beautiful people in a good mood.

Guests were screened and tested for Covid-19 on arrival.

The reason for partying was that Jagermeister launched its South African night embassy campaign and introduced us to the board of South Africa’s nightlife and cultural sectors.

These ambassadors represent the diversity, entrepreneurial spirit and creative ingenuity of Jozi.

They include veteran events producer, business strategist and venue owner Theresho Selesho; designer, artist and creative director Jana Hamman; LGBTQI pioneer, DJ and content creator Ntsikelelo Meslani (popularly known as Lelowhatsgood); skate scene champion and filmmaker Day Marumo; and amapiano-centred talent management agency owner Thuli Keupzz.

Though there were no celebrities in sight, it was interesting to sit and listen to creatives and their passion – as if Shwa cares.

Shwa was there for the spirit.

Talking about spirits, while the creatives were blabbering about their passion, yours truly could not help but wonder about a few celebrities with a passion for spirits of a different kind.

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi