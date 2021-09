Johannesburg – Is actor Lunga Shabalala thirsty as he was seen by many smiling as he looked down actress Thando Thabethe’s plunging top?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thando Thabooty Thabethe (@thando_thabethe)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lunga Shabalala 🥇 (@lunga_shabalala)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thando Thabooty Thabethe (@thando_thabethe)

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi