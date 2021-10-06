Shwashwi: Is Isencane Lengane’s Siyacela Dlamuka ok upstairs?

Johannesburg – We are convinced that Moja Love’s Isencane Lengane, Siyacela Dlamuka is not okay upstairs.

Even his father is starting to see that his son is really not matured enough to be married, he even calls him Isthuphethu which means stupid.

For the past few weeks, we have witnessed that he has found himself a girlfriend and the girls seem to be driving him crazy.

Siyacela has proven that he doesn’t respect and take notice of his wife ( Thando’s) feelings.

On #IsencaneLengane Tonight. Siyacela returns home after being away from his family for months pic.twitter.com/rCjlnsiLBb — MojaLoveTv DStv Channel 157 (@MojaLoveTv) October 2, 2021

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi