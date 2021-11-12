Shwashwi: Is everything ok with Bobo?

Johannesburg – Bobo Mbhele is a vibrant force to reckon with.

A young boy who rose to fame a couple of years ago after he referred to himself as a ‘slay queen’ and threatened women that he would steal their men if they were not careful.

His social media pages since been a source of joy for Mzansi and Shwa.

But what are you doing now Bobo? We have been trying to figure you out for some time now.

Are you still doing a slay queen going after people’s men or you’re retired?

Also who is this man that you keep referring to, Shwa would appreciate some intel.

Is he the alleged baby daddy?

Nonetheless, we love your energy and confidence. You are awesome.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi