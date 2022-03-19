Shwashwi: Imagine if Lorna Maseko and Bonang were still besties

I’m sure if Lorna Maseko and Bonang were still on good terms, Lorna will be getting this cooking tender for Bonang and Big Zulu’s imaginary date, but sadly celeb friendships don’t last, they are shorter than their Instagram stories.

As for drinks, Queen B would most probably insist they drink House of BNG and at that time Big Zulu wabatho would be yearning for his Kwa Mai Mai’s mhluzi.

And Shwa hears there is a reason why men love to drink the concoction, but let’s not go there, for Bonang’s sake.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lorna Maseko (@lornamaseko)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m)

