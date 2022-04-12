Shwashwi: I can’t tell two Cents apart but David sure can party

Yours in gossip was at the David Tlale X Avon Season 3 collaboration at the Rand Club in Johannesburg on Thursday night.

The event was nothing short of elegance and glam, and guests looked stunning in line with the historic glam theme.

Gotta give it to Tlale, the man knows how to dress to impress. If anyone has partied with Tlale then you would know that he knows how to throw a party. The food was to die for, and the drinks kept coming Shwa and was certainly a happy girl.

Shwa spotted the Cent twinz, who looked so gorgeous in their glamorous dresses. Shwa doesn’t, however, know how to differentiate between Innocent Sadiki and Millicent Mashile, but either way, Millicent, how did you get back in shape so quickly? Please give a girl some tips on how to lose baby fat.

