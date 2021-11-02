VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Shwashwi: Have Simphiwe Ngema and Tino really broken up?

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Simphiwe Ngema

Johannesburg – You might also be wondering if Simphiwe Ngema and Tino Chinyani have really broken up.

Shwa has reason to believe that the pair are pulling the same stunt Lerato Kganyago and her hubby Thami pulled.

Another couple that executed this stunt very well was Moshe Ndiki and Phelo Bala, next thing we knew the two had tied that knot and were back in each other’s arms.

