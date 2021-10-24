VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Shwashwi

Shwashwi: Has Samkelo Ndlovu paid back the money she owed?

By Coceka Magubeni
Samkelo Ndlovu

Johannesburg- Has Samkelo Ndlovu paid back Lesedi the DJ (real name Lesedi Ndhlangamandla) his money?

We are going into December, people have plans for their money.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Samú (@samkelondlovu)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Samú (@samkelondlovu)

