Shwashwi: Harties event a well-behaved affair

Shwa had the honour to be invited. It was such a well-organised event, although yours in gossip was initially worried about the “secret venue”, which was Harties, and that she would be drinking Amstel the entire day. Surprisingly, the gossip girl was catered for.

The likes of Rosemary Zimu, Vuyo Ngcukana, Nozi Langa and the TikTok star, Primo, looked welldressed for the event. Langa couldn’t stop flaunting her ring. Shwa would like to say congratulations once again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nozi Langa Malao (@nozi_langa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosemary Zimu (@rosemary_zimu)

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author