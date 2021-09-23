REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Shwashwi: Great to see Kwela Tebza supporting GBV victims but what was that picture all about?

By Coceka Magubeni
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA – JANUARY 28: Tebogo Lerole with Khanyi Mbau during the Sun Met 2017 at the Kenilworth racecourse on January 28, 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa. Celebrities, fashion influencers and punters came out to play in numbers at the inaugural Sun Met celebrated with GH Mumm on Saturday. The affair, previously the J&B Met, is hailed as the “richest horse racing day in Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / City Press / Lerato Maduna)

Johannesburg- Awesome to witness Kwela Tebza helping the community and supporting gender-based violence victims, but why did Khanyi Mbau’s ex Tebogo Lerole post an old clip of the former couple in front of some garage, while Mbau was going through her own love issues?

Did you feel neglected or were you hinting at something?

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @edwardbillion

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.