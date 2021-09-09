Shwashwi: ‘Gomora’ darlings out to play in the ’burbs

Johannesburg – The rising stars of popular drama series Gomora not only came out to play at the Darling launch, held at the Houghton Hotel in Joburg, but they also slayed with a genuineness that was so refreshing for Shwa.

Keep your heads cool ladies – and don’t let the success of Gomora go into your heads, lest you find yourselves on the wrong side of these pages.

Shwa is used to seeing Leera Mthethwa – the one who plays Ms Jackie Hlungwani in the weekday series on Mzansi Magic – with her signature razor-cut wig as she dishes out retorts, clapbacks and pearls of wisdom to pupils, teachers and parents alike in her signature SiPitori slang.

But last weekend, the 30-year-old Mthethwa was clearly channelling her Bryanston High School teacher vibes as they played host at the event, which was organised by the leading consumer company that specialises in, among other things, hair products.

Loved Mthethwa’s dress and Shwa must admit that the demure trend is very sophisticated and makes young women look like wifey material.

Maybe the bubbly beauty is really looking for a hubby, unlike her character on the show, Ms Hlungwani, who is far demure and has stated in no uncertain terms that she is not interested in romantic relationships, let alone having to profess till death do us part. Pity there was only three men in attendance including Sbu Situma of the Consumer Council.

Next time invite more men.

Speaking of men, your First Lady of Gossip has it on good authority that one of the leading ladies on Gomora has a bun in the oven. Yes, and she is starting to show.

According to sources very close to former Boom Shaka star-turned-actress Thembi Seete, she is expecting her second child. Trust Seete, who has a two-year old son Dakalo, to keep it a secret.

Interestingly, if you are a fan of the show, you will know that there’s an interesting storyline developing around a pregnancy.

Gladys, Seete’s character in Gomora, is pregnant.

And wow!

Doesn’t her pregnancy look realistic!

Other fellow Gomora star in attendance included Siyasanda Papu, who plays Pretty, Lerato Mokoka, who plays Pretty’s daughter Tshiamo, and Bukiwe Keva, who plays Asanda the bully. Mokoka looked so grown up in her colourful pants and trendy glasses.

Others who came out were Nolo Seabi of Scandal, and actress and comedian Farieda Metsileng.

Londeka Mchunu from e.tv’s House of Zwide, Nokuthula Mabika of Uzalo and various others also attended.

