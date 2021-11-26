VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Shwashwi

Shwashwi: ‘Fumbling councillor Gomolemo Chere has Shwa afraid’

By Thomas Lethoba
Gomolo Chere. Picture: Screeenshot

Johannesburg – If Shwa was a Northern Cape local from Ga-Seonyana Municipality, I’d be afraid, very afraid with their fumbling councillor Gomolemo Chere.

She kinda reminds Shwa of Mr Fix.

Nothing they say makes any sense.

