Shwashwi: Fifi Cooper doing a storming job with weather

Fifi Cooper, is the music business that dry, gal? Seeing you reading weather charts on SABC doesn’t give skeptics like Shwa any confidence in those predictions at all! Don’t start rapping in front of those charts, abeg.

 

But to be honest, you lend a bit of excitement to the dreary reading of the reports. Keep it up!

 

