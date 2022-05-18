Shwashwi: Edwin Sodi’s hit rate shocked everyone

Edwin Sodi’s hit rate is more than all three versions of John Wick combined.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thulisile Phongolo (@thuliphongolo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kefilwe Faith Mabote 🧿 (@kefilwe_mabote)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kat (@katncala)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sebabatso Mothibi (@sebabatso_mothibi_)

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author