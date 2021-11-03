VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Shwashwi

Shwashwi: Eastern Cape named the Cutting Edge province

By Coceka Magubeni
The controversial Lesseyton sports field in the Enoch Mgijima local municipality in the Eastern Cape.

Johannesburg- It looks like the African National Congress is leading with votes in the Eastern Cape province.

This is concerning because the province is amongst the most struggling and poorest in the country and it has been led by the ANC for the past 27 years.

Their schools, infrastructure, and service delivery in general? A complete joke.

What is more funnier is people that, people there do not see a need to change their political party.

What is the reason? Being afraid of change is normal, but not wanting better for yourself is really concerning.

Especially after the most recent incident at Enoch Mgijima Municipality, where they spent millions of rands on a stadium.

Shwa will hallucinate should they see another episode of a poor rural area on Cutting Edge complaining about the same things that they have been complaining about for the past 27 years.

Shwa saw people’s reactions on the current vote counts in the Eastern Cape and people are disappointed, to say the least.

 

 

 

Shine bright there on television Cutting Edge province.

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes