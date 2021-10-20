Shwashwi: Dr Musa Mthombeni you’re overdoing it now

Johannesburg – Yoh no Dr. Musa Mthombeni you’re really overdoing it now, every day it’s you telling us about your wife.

Shwa certainly believes you’re acting like a love-sick puppy, who’s never been in love before.

What is this? Puppy love or obsession?

For you to actually even post a 2-month-anniversary, that’s a bit too much, we get you’re in love but tone it down now.

You’re not the first man to get married to a beautiful woman.

Shwa isn’t saying don’t show affection towards your wife but hey it’s a bit too much.

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi