REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Shwashwi: Does Katlego Maboe still own that infamous purple gown?

By Mbalenhle Zuma
DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - February 25: Katlego Maboe during Metro Music Awards February 25, 2017 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)

Johannesburg- During this month of Love, Shwa just wants to spread some positive vibes and encourage our celebrities to do the same.

Does Katlego Maboe still own that infamous purple gown? Is he happy now that he’s been let off the hook? Remember though, what happens in the dark, must come to light. Shwa has her eye on you.

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes