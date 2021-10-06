Shwashwi: Doctor, breasts and many beauties

Johannesburg -Instead of being hot and spending his cash in peace, plastic surgeon Dr Brian Monoisa founded The Smile Artist Africa, an annual art-meets-fashion fundraising auction held at Kyalami race track last week to raise money to assist breast cancer survivors.

The event, Fusion Art Fashion, was glitzy with the rich reported to have raised R300k last year.

Rich with a clue – we like.

Money was made from the exclusive pieces of artists such as Phumzile Buthelezi, Percy Maimela, Treatwell Mnisi, and Mel Madiba, to name a few who were on show this year.

Besides the interesting art, it was great to see beautiful musician and Idols SA judge Unathi Nkayi and radio presenter Melanie Bala, and socialite of the year nominee and actress Katlego Danke, beefy Robert Marawa, who has not been fired this week, and actress Brenda Mhlongo.

With amazing support from local sponsors, the hunky doctor raised over R1-million from supporting art lovers and fashion designers.

It was hard not to get excited Monoisa thanked artists and fashion designers who offered their skills to raise funds while giving breast cancer survivors a second chance at life. He added that we should check our breasts regularly – and Shwa drank water.

