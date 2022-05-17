Shwashwi: DJ Ganyani dishes out gadgets to struggling students

While in celebville dishing out advice on how to become a better alcohol brand is the norm, DJ Ganyani is busy dishing out gadgets to struggling students! Shwa sees you… that laptop donation is appreciated. You answered a call for help. Danko!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #togetherwecanstand (@djganyanisa)

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author