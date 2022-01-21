Shwashwi: Did Somizi teach Tito how to cook?

Johannesburg- And Somizi Mhlongo needs to come clean and confess if it’s him who taught Bra Tito Mboweni how to cook that chicken stew?

By the way, is JJ Tabane’s insides okay after meeting with the former minister?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi)

In conversation with Dr JJ Tabane. Background is Stanford Lake. Makgobaskloof. ⁦@golimpopo⁩ pic.twitter.com/Ji7cS9uIxA — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) January 9, 2022

So far, so good. No drowning of chicken in 2022. Lessons learned. pic.twitter.com/kf9wALDgHK — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) January 4, 2022

