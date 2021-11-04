VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Shwashwi

Shwashwi: Did it really end in tears for Simz and Tino Chinyani?

By Anelisa Sibanda
Tiyani Chinyani and Simphiwe Ngema calls it quits. Picture: sourced via Twitter @Tino_Chinyani

Johannesburg – Simz Ngema announced her breakup with his baby daddy, Tino Chnyani on her Instagram.

Everyone including Shwa thought it was a joke but after the pair unfollowed each other on Instagram, Shwa believes they really broke up.

Celebrities are having it bad when it comes to relationships.

It’s breakups after breakups.

Is it because they try too hard? Is it because they bombard us with their lovey-dovey pictures then fail to keep up?

Shwa hopes there is no bad blood, good vibes only for the sake of the child.

 

