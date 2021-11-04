Shwashwi: Did it really end in tears for Simz and Tino Chinyani?

Johannesburg – Simz Ngema announced her breakup with his baby daddy, Tino Chnyani on her Instagram.

Everyone including Shwa thought it was a joke but after the pair unfollowed each other on Instagram, Shwa believes they really broke up.

Celebrities are having it bad when it comes to relationships.

It’s breakups after breakups.

Is it because they try too hard? Is it because they bombard us with their lovey-dovey pictures then fail to keep up?

Shwa hopes there is no bad blood, good vibes only for the sake of the child.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simphiwe Ngema (@simzngema)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tino_chinyani🌹 (@tino_chinyani)

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi