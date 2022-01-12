REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Shwashwi

Shwashwi: Dear SK Khoza, change your bad ways this year

By Mbalenhle Zuma
SK Khoza

Johannesburg- While I was chilling and minding other people’s businesses on New Year’s Eve, it dawned on me that Shwa should start this year with an old tradition: Shwashwi’s New Year’s resolutions.

Celebs, pay serious attention:

Dear SK (Shaka) Khoza, this year you should consider seeing a prophet to help you change your bad-boy ways.

Your behavior is costing you your flourishing career.

Stop entertaining groupies that always get you into trouble and focus on your craft.

